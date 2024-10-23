Osisko Development Announces $50M Private Placement

Osisko Development (TSE:ODV) has released an update.

Osisko Development Corp. has announced a US$50 million private placement to fund its Cariboo and Tintic projects and repay a portion of its existing credit facility. The offering involves selling up to 27,778,000 units, each consisting of one common share and one warrant, with the potential for additional units to be sold. This strategic move aims to advance Osisko’s ambitions to become an intermediate gold producer in North America.

