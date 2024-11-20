Osisko Development Advances with Cariboo Gold Project

Osisko Development (TSE:ODV) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Osisko Development has received key permits to advance its Cariboo Gold Project in British Columbia, marking a significant step towards the construction and operation of the mine. This achievement follows extensive collaboration with local communities and regulatory bodies, setting the stage for future financial planning and construction efforts.
For further insights into TSE:ODV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.