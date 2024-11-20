Osisko Development Advances with Cariboo Gold Project

Osisko Development (TSE:ODV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Osisko Development has received key permits to advance its Cariboo Gold Project in British Columbia, marking a significant step towards the construction and operation of the mine. This achievement follows extensive collaboration with local communities and regulatory bodies, setting the stage for future financial planning and construction efforts.

For further insights into TSE:ODV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.