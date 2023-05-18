OSIS vs. OLED: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Electronics - Miscellaneous Components stocks have likely encountered both OSI Systems (OSIS) and Universal Display Corp. (OLED). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

OSI Systems and Universal Display Corp. are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

OSIS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 19.31, while OLED has a forward P/E of 39.59. We also note that OSIS has a PEG ratio of 1.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. OLED currently has a PEG ratio of 2.52.

Another notable valuation metric for OSIS is its P/B ratio of 2.95. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, OLED has a P/B of 5.55.

These metrics, and several others, help OSIS earn a Value grade of B, while OLED has been given a Value grade of D.

Both OSIS and OLED are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that OSIS is the superior value option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.