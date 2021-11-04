OSIS or OLED: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components sector might want to consider either OSI Systems (OSIS) or Universal Display Corp. (OLED). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, OSI Systems is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Universal Display Corp. has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This means that OSIS's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

OSIS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.10, while OLED has a forward P/E of 46.08. We also note that OSIS has a PEG ratio of 1.46. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. OLED currently has a PEG ratio of 1.47.

Another notable valuation metric for OSIS is its P/B ratio of 2.70. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, OLED has a P/B of 8.79.

Based on these metrics and many more, OSIS holds a Value grade of B, while OLED has a Value grade of D.

OSIS is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that OSIS is likely the superior value option right now.

