OSIS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (Symbol: OSIS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $86.81, changing hands as low as $84.36 per share. OSI Systems, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OSIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OSIS's low point in its 52 week range is $76.09 per share, with $103.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.73.

