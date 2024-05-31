News & Insights

Osino Resources Nears Completion of Yintai Acquisition

May 31, 2024 — 04:42 pm EDT

Osino Resources (TSE:OSI) has released an update.

Osino Resources Corp. has secured the final approval from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange of China, marking the completion of all required PRC regulatory approvals for its acquisition by Yintai Gold Co., Ltd. The cash buyout is priced at C$1.90 per Osino share, with the transaction set to conclude by the end of the first half of 2024, pending Namibian Competition Commission consent. Osino, known for its significant gold exploration in Namibia, remains focused on developing its Twin Hills Gold Project.

