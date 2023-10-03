News & Insights

Markets
OSIS

OSI Unit Enters 10-yr Contract To Provide Turnkey Screening Solution In Uruguay

October 03, 2023 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) announced that its Security division has entered into a 10-year contract to provide a turnkey screening solution to Uruguay's Ministry of Economics and Finance for customs screening applications at ports and borders. OSI Systems will deploy and integrate EAGLE T60 high-energy, trailer-mounted vehicle inspection systems, perform security screening and remote image analysis utilizing its CertScan integration platform, and provide hands-on operator and management training and maintenance, service and support.

The company noted that it has turnkey border and port inspection programs in operation with multiple international customs, border, and port authorities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OSIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.