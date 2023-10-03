OSI Unit Enters 10-yr Contract To Provide Turnkey Screening Solution In Uruguay

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) announced that its Security division has entered into a 10-year contract to provide a turnkey screening solution to Uruguay's Ministry of Economics and Finance for customs screening applications at ports and borders. OSI Systems will deploy and integrate EAGLE T60 high-energy, trailer-mounted vehicle inspection systems, perform security screening and remote image analysis utilizing its CertScan integration platform, and provide hands-on operator and management training and maintenance, service and support.

The company noted that it has turnkey border and port inspection programs in operation with multiple international customs, border, and port authorities.

