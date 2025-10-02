OSI Systems Wins $37 Mln Order For Advanced RF Communication And Surveillance Systems

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), a company that designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications, on Thursday announced that its Security division received an order worth approximately $37 million to provide advanced radio frequency (RF)-based communication and surveillance systems.

OSI Systems President and CEO Ajay Mehra said, "We are honored to receive this important award and look forward to supporting this customer's mission-critical systems that safeguard national security."

