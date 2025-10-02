Markets
OSIS

OSI Systems Wins $37 Mln Order For Advanced RF Communication And Surveillance Systems

October 02, 2025 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), a company that designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications, on Thursday announced that its Security division received an order worth approximately $37 million to provide advanced radio frequency (RF)-based communication and surveillance systems.

OSI Systems President and CEO Ajay Mehra said, "We are honored to receive this important award and look forward to supporting this customer's mission-critical systems that safeguard national security."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OSIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.