OSI Systems Security Unit Gets Orders From U.S. Government Customer - Quick Facts

October 17, 2023 — 08:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) announced its Security division has received orders valued at approximately $24 million in aggregate from a U.S. government customer. Rapiscan will provide latest cargo and vehicle inspection systems, including installation, training, and support. OSI Systems will provide ongoing maintenance service and support on existing non-intrusive inspection solutions in the field.

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense, and aerospace industries.

