OSI Systems' Security Unit Commences Operations In Uruguay - Quick Facts

October 08, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems (OSIS) announced that its Security division has successfully commenced operations in Uruguay in collaboration with Ministry of Economics and Finance to enhance security and efficiency at Uruguay's ports and borders through advanced customs screening applications.

The company said it is utilizing the EAGLE T60 high-energy, trailer-mounted vehicle inspection systems, performing security screening and remote image analysis utilizing its CertScan integration platform, and will also provide ongoing management training and maintenance, service and support.

OSI Systems CEO Deepak Chopra said, "We are excited to begin the operational phase."

