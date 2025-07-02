Markets
OSIS

OSI Systems Secures Expansion And Extension Of Credit Facility

July 02, 2025 — 09:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), a manufacturer of electronic systems and components, Wednesday said its senior secured credit facility has been amended to increase the borrowing capacity to $825 million from $750 million.

The revised facility comprising a $725 million revolving credit facility and a $100 million term loan, also allows for an extension of the maturity date to July 2030 from December 2026.

"The improved terms include a more favorable pricing structure, fewer and less restrictive covenants, an increased accordion feature, and an extended maturity date. This deal underscores the strength of our business and reflects the ongoing confidence of our long-standing and new lending partners. With these enhancements and our expected strong cash flow generation in fiscal 2026, we are well-positioned to invest in strategic initiatives and drive long-term value," said Alan Edrick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of OSI Systems.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OSIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.