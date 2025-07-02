OSI Systems Secures Expansion And Extension Of Credit Facility

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), a manufacturer of electronic systems and components, Wednesday said its senior secured credit facility has been amended to increase the borrowing capacity to $825 million from $750 million.

The revised facility comprising a $725 million revolving credit facility and a $100 million term loan, also allows for an extension of the maturity date to July 2030 from December 2026.

"The improved terms include a more favorable pricing structure, fewer and less restrictive covenants, an increased accordion feature, and an extended maturity date. This deal underscores the strength of our business and reflects the ongoing confidence of our long-standing and new lending partners. With these enhancements and our expected strong cash flow generation in fiscal 2026, we are well-positioned to invest in strategic initiatives and drive long-term value," said Alan Edrick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of OSI Systems.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.