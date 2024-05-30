News & Insights

OSI Systems Secures $42 Mln Airport Security Systems Contract From An International Airport

May 30, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) announced Thursday that its Security division was awarded a contract from an international airport for approximately $42 million to provide a range of checkpoint and hold baggage screening solutions.

The solutions under the contract include the RTT 110 (Real Time Tomography) explosive detection system for screening hold baggage, Orion 920CT (Computed Tomography) checkpoint screening system integrated with Rapiscan TRS (Tray Return System) for inspecting carry-on items, and the 935DX large tunnel systems for screening air cargo and pallets.

Additionally, as part of this contract, OSI Systems is also responsible for comprehensive multi-year maintenance, service, and support.

