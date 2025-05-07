OSI Systems Secures $36 Mln Airport Screening Contract In The Middle East

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) announced that its Security division has secured a contract worth approximately $36 million to supply and maintain airport screening systems at a major international airport in the Middle East.

The deployment includes advanced screening equipment such as the Orion 920CT with Rapiscan TRS for carry-on inspection, the Orion 935DX for air cargo and pallets, and the Itemiser 5X for trace detection of explosives and narcotics. The contract also encompasses lifecycle maintenance and support services.

Company CEO Ajay Mehra stated that the contract win reflects the value of OSI Systems' innovative solutions in helping airports enhance operational efficiency and meet global security standards while ensuring passenger safety.

OSIS is currently trading at $219.48 or 0.51% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

