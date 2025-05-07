Markets
OSIS

OSI Systems Secures $36 Mln Airport Screening Contract In The Middle East

May 07, 2025 — 01:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) announced that its Security division has secured a contract worth approximately $36 million to supply and maintain airport screening systems at a major international airport in the Middle East.

The deployment includes advanced screening equipment such as the Orion 920CT with Rapiscan TRS for carry-on inspection, the Orion 935DX for air cargo and pallets, and the Itemiser 5X for trace detection of explosives and narcotics. The contract also encompasses lifecycle maintenance and support services.

Company CEO Ajay Mehra stated that the contract win reflects the value of OSI Systems' innovative solutions in helping airports enhance operational efficiency and meet global security standards while ensuring passenger safety.

OSIS is currently trading at $219.48 or 0.51% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OSIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.