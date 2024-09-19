News & Insights

OSI Systems Secures $26 Mln Contract For Cargo, Vehicle Inspection Systems

September 19, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), designer and manufacturer of electronic systems and components, announced that it has secured a $26 million contract in its Security division from an international client.

This contract includes providing extensive maintenance services and advanced training for operators on the customer's existing Rapiscan cargo and vehicle inspection systems which are deployed at ports and border crossings.

Deepak Chopra, chairman and CEO of OSI Systems said, "We are pleased to continue supporting this customer's critical operations utilizing our leading non-intrusive inspection solutions. We are committed to enhancing global security through our broad solutions offering, bolstered by our global service and support organization."

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
