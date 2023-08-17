News & Insights

OSI Systems Secures$14 Mln Contract

August 17, 2023 — 05:02 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday announced that its Security division received a $14 million contract from a South America based customer for advanced security inspection technology and services.

Under the contract, OIS System has to provide the customer with multiple units of its Eagle P60 high-energy, drive-through cargo and vehicle inspection system, VM250 radiation portal monitor, and MINI Z handheld backscatters devices.

The Company also plans to completely support the integration with Certscan, offering installation assistance, providing local operator training, and delivering multi-year service and maintenance.

OSI Systems' Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, "We are proud to receive this award and look forward to supporting this customer in its security initiatives. Leveraging our broad portfolio, we can optimize our solution offering to meet the vital security requirements for cargo and vehicle checkpoints in an efficient manner."

