OSI Systems reports Q1 adjusted EPS $1.25, consensus $1.07

Reports Q1 revenue $344.01M, consensus $316.13M. Reports backlog was approximately $1.8B as of September 30. Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems (OSIS)’ chairman and CEO, stated: “We are pleased to kick off fiscal 2025 with a strong first quarter in which we posted record Q1 revenues and non-GAAP earnings per share led again by outstanding growth in the Security division. Given our robust backlog and high visibility into the opportunity pipeline, we anticipate a strong fiscal year.”

