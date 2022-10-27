Markets
OSI Systems Reiterates FY23 Outlook - Update

Contributor
RTTNews.com
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) reiterated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $6.02 to $6.25 per share on revenues between $1.24 billion and $1.275 billion.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.11 per share on revenues of $1.25 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

