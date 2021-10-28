OSI Systems Reiterates FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) reiterated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $5.72 to $6.00 per share on revenues between $1.19 billion and $1.225 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.80 per share on revenues of $1.21 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.