OSIS

OSI Systems Receives $7 Mln Order For Portable Health Monitoring Devices

May 20, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Monday announced that its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has received an order worth around $7 million for portable health monitoring devices.

The company has not revealed the client. OSI said it is committed to continuing support for demands in the growing area of consumer health diagnostic solutions to its long-standing customer.

