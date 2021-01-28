Markets
OSI Systems Raises FY21 Outlook

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) said it raised its fiscal year 2021 non-GAAP earnings per share guidance to a range of $5.00 - $5.35 from the prior outlook of $4.65 - $5.10. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.84 per share for fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also raised its annual revenue guidance to a range of $1.110 billion - $1.145 billion from the previous outlook of $1.100 billion - $1.142 billion. Analysts expect revenues of $1.12 billion.

