OSI Systems Raises 2021 Guidance

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) said, for 2021, the company now expects non-GAAP earnings per share in a range of $5.15 - $5.40, revised from prior guidance range of $5.00 - $5.35. Revenues are anticipated in a range of $1.123 billion - $1.148 billion, revised from previous range of $1.110 billion - $1.145 billion.

For the third quarter, non-GAAP net income per share was $1.38, compared to $1.20, last year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.33, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter revenues were $283.8 million compared to $292.9 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $290.51 million, for the quarter.

