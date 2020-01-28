OSI Systems Raises 2020 Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) increased its fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings guidance to $4.63 to $4.85 per share. The company lowered its sales outlook to a range of $1.205 billion to $1.240 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.71 on revenue of $1.25 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, non-GAAP earnings were $1.27 per share, compared to $1.19, prior year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.23 for the quarter.

Second quarter revenues were $305.3 million, compared to $303.2 million, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter.

