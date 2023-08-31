OSI Systems (OSIS) Price Target Increased by 13.24% to 164.48

The average one-year price target for OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) has been revised to 164.48 / share. This is an increase of 13.24% from the prior estimate of 145.25 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 158.57 to a high of 173.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.79% from the latest reported closing price of 135.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in OSI Systems. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 8.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSIS is 0.18%, an increase of 14.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.03% to 18,770K shares. The put/call ratio of OSIS is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,554K shares representing 9.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,749K shares, representing a decrease of 12.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 4.79% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,090K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,143K shares, representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 6.26% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 1,070K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares, representing a decrease of 11.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 2.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 473K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 6.17% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 443K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares, representing a decrease of 10.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 338.58% over the last quarter.

OSI Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets.

