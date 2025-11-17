OSI Systems (OSIS) Price Target Increased by 10.16% to 296.65

The average one-year price target for OSI Systems (NasdaqGS:OSIS) has been revised to $296.65 / share. This is an increase of 10.16% from the prior estimate of $269.28 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $257.55 to a high of $336.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.44% from the latest reported closing price of $273.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 700 funds or institutions reporting positions in OSI Systems. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSIS is 0.20%, an increase of 7.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 24,795K shares. The put/call ratio of OSIS is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,000K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,053K shares , representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 62.20% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 930K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 965K shares , representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 10.50% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 856K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares , representing an increase of 40.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 89.60% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 674K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 674K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

