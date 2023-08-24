OSI Systems Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $42.38 million, or $2.46 per share. This compares with $33.76 million, or $1.94 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $45.82 million or $2.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $411.87 million from $336.82 million last year.

OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $42.38 Mln. vs. $33.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.46 vs. $1.94 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.53 -Revenue (Q4): $411.87 Mln vs. $336.82 Mln last year.

