OSI Systems Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) reported a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $18.77 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $19.56 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $25.26 million or $1.38 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $283.79 million from $292.88 million last year.

OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $25.26 Mln. vs. $22.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.38 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q3): $283.79 Mln vs. $292.88 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 - $5.40 Full year revenue guidance: $1.123 - $1.148 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.