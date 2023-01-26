OSI Systems Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $16.35 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $19.80 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.38 million or $1.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 99.9% to $295.60 million from $276.68 billion last year.

OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $16.35 Mln. vs. $19.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.96 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.17 -Revenue (Q2): $295.60 Mln vs. $276.68 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.02 - $6.25 Full year revenue guidance: $1.240 - $1.265 Bln

