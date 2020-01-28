Markets
OSIS

OSI Systems Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $20.99 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $19.11 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.8 million or $1.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $305.34 million from $303.21 million last year.

OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $23.8 Mln. vs. $22.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.20 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $305.34 Mln vs. $303.21 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.63 - $4.85 Full year revenue guidance: $1.205 - $1.240 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OSIS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular