OSI Systems Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $20.99 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $20.04 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.59 million or $1.35 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $305.34 million from $276.01 million last year.

OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $24.59 Mln. vs. $23.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.35 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q2): $305.34 Mln vs. $276.01 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.11 - $1.145 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $5.00 - $5.35

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.