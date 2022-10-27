OSI Systems Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $11.24 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $19.05 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.95 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $268.07 million from $279.26 million last year.

OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $11.24 Mln. vs. $19.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.65 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.80 -Revenue (Q1): $268.07 Mln vs. $279.26 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.02 to $6.25 Full year revenue guidance: $1.240 to $1.275 Bln

