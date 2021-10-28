OSI Systems Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $19.05 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $9.34 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $21.22 million or $1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.7% to $254.91 million from $279.26 million last year.

OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $21.22 Mln. vs. $19.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.16 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q1): $254.91 Mln vs. $279.26 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.72 - $6.00 Full year revenue guidance: $1.190 - $1.225 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.