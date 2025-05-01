OSI Systems Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $41.13 million, or $2.40 per share. This compares with $34.04 million, or $1.95 per share, last year.

Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.87 million or $2.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $444.35 million from $405.41 million last year.

OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $41.13 Mln. vs. $34.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.40 vs. $1.95 last year. -Revenue: $444.35 Mln vs. $405.41 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.15 - $9.45 Full year revenue guidance: $1.690 - $1.715 Bln

