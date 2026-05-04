OSI Systems Inc. Q3 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $40.22 million, or $2.33 per share. This compares with $41.13 million, or $2.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $44.96 million or $2.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $453.25 million from $444.35 million last year.

OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $40.22 Mln. vs. $41.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.33 vs. $2.40 last year. -Revenue: $453.25 Mln vs. $444.35 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 10.30 To $ 10.55 Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.825 B To $ 1.867 B

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