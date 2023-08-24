News & Insights

OSI Systems Guides FY24 Revenues Well Above Estimates - Update

August 24, 2023 — 08:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings per share to grow more than 25 percent on revenue growth of more than 18 percent.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.13 per share on revenue growth of 10.2 percent to $1.38 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
