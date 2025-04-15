Markets
OSI Systems Granted $24 Mln Order For Cargo And Vehicle Inspection Systems

April 15, 2025 — 10:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) announced Tuesday that its Security division received an international award valued at approximately $24 million to provide multiple units of the Z Portal high-throughput, drive-through inspection system for scanning large trucks, buses and cargo containers.

These inspection systems are expected to be used for international border and security applications. The Company expects to provide follow-on service and support as part of the award.

The Z Portal leverages sophisticated technology to deliver remarkable inspection capabilities, efficiently detecting organic threats such as explosives and contraband.

By enhancing the ability to recognize infrastructure safety and security risks, this system is a powerful tool for safeguarding global trade and border integrity.

