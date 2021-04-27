Markets
OSI Systems Gets Up To $480 Mln IDIQ Contract For Border Inspection Technologies - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) announced Tuesday that its Security division was one of three vendors awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for multi-energy portal x-ray systems, including installation and training.

The IDIQ contract has a potential value of up to $480 million and contains a five-year ordering period for systems and up to ten years for potential maintenance support.

