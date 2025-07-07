OSI Systems Gets Order Valued At Approx. $17 Mln

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) said its Security division received an order valued at approximately $17 million from an international customer for cargo and vehicle inspection systems. The order includes the Eagle P60 high-energy, drive-through inspection system and the Eagle T60 high-energy trailer-mounted vehicle scanning solution. The company will provide installation, training, and multi-year maintenance and support services.

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense, and aerospace industries.

