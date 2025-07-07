Markets
OSIS

OSI Systems Gets Order Valued At Approx. $17 Mln

July 07, 2025 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) said its Security division received an order valued at approximately $17 million from an international customer for cargo and vehicle inspection systems. The order includes the Eagle P60 high-energy, drive-through inspection system and the Eagle T60 high-energy trailer-mounted vehicle scanning solution. The company will provide installation, training, and multi-year maintenance and support services.

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense, and aerospace industries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OSIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.