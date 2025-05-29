Markets
OSI Systems Gets $47 Mln Maintanance Contract For Rapiscan Security Inspection Systems

May 29, 2025 — 08:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Thursday said its Security division has received a $47 million order from a U.S. based customer to provide maintenance service for its installed base of Rapiscan inspection systems that are utilized for screening baggage, cargo and vehicles.

As part of the contract, the company is also expected to provide support for its CertScan Inspection Integration Platform.

