OSI SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $OSIS Reports Quarterly Earnings

OSI SYSTEMS ($OSIS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $2.44 per share, missing estimates of $2.45 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $444,350,000, missing estimates of $445,217,464 by $-867,464.

OSI SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

OSI SYSTEMS insiders have traded $OSIS stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEEPAK CHOPRA (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 95,000 shares for an estimated $16,968,050 .

. ALAN I EDRICK (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,880,988 .

. GERALD M CHIZEVER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,701 shares for an estimated $825,256 .

. MANOOCHER M ALIABADI (PRES., OPTOELECTRONICS DIV) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,237 shares for an estimated $763,384 .

. JAMES B HAWKINS sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $365,240

WILLIAM FRANCIS JR BALLHAUS sold 675 shares for an estimated $122,600

PAUL KEITH MORBEN (PRES., OSI ELECTRONICS) sold 155 shares for an estimated $30,900

OSI SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of OSI SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OSI SYSTEMS Government Contracts

We have seen $111,156,305 of award payments to $OSIS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

