OSI SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $OSIS Reports Quarterly Earnings

OSI SYSTEMS ($OSIS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $2.44 per share, missing estimates of $2.45 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $444,350,000, missing estimates of $445,217,464 by $-867,464.
OSI SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity
OSI SYSTEMS insiders have traded $OSIS stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DEEPAK CHOPRA (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 95,000 shares for an estimated $16,968,050.
- ALAN I EDRICK (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,880,988.
- GERALD M CHIZEVER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,701 shares for an estimated $825,256.
- MANOOCHER M ALIABADI (PRES., OPTOELECTRONICS DIV) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,237 shares for an estimated $763,384.
- JAMES B HAWKINS sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $365,240
- WILLIAM FRANCIS JR BALLHAUS sold 675 shares for an estimated $122,600
- PAUL KEITH MORBEN (PRES., OSI ELECTRONICS) sold 155 shares for an estimated $30,900
OSI SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of OSI SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 580,890 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,258,412
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 377,298 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,171,004
- FMR LLC added 203,511 shares (+31.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,073,846
- UBS GROUP AG added 173,018 shares (+128.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,968,403
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 132,126 shares (-46.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,121,856
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 86,591 shares (+77.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,497,931
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 62,157 shares (+133.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,406,946
OSI SYSTEMS Government Contracts
We have seen $111,156,305 of award payments to $OSIS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THIS DELIVERY ORDER IS FOR MULTI - ENERGY PORTALS.: $39,103,824
- HIGH ENERGY RAIL SYSTEMS: $29,657,711
- NON-INTRUSIVE INSPECTION DETECTION EQUIPMENT - MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR: $29,009,026
- NEW DELIVERY ORDER IN THE AMOUNT OF $6,499,413.00 FOR DRIVE-THROUGH INSPECTION SYSTEMS WITH A DELIVERY DATE...: $5,874,451
- NEW DELIVERY ORDER IN THE AMOUNT OF $2,227,879.00 FOR EXPLOSIVES DETECTION SYSTEMS WITH A DELIVERY DATE OF ...: $2,227,879
