OSI Systems Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for OSIS

In trading on Monday, shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (Symbol: OSIS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.14, changing hands as high as $100.51 per share. OSI Systems, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OSIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OSIS's low point in its 52 week range is $68.58 per share, with $117.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.26.

