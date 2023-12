(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), an electronic component maker, said on Wednesday that its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has bagged orders totaling around $5 million to provide electronic assemblies to a leading technology OEM.

OSI Systems plans to use its operations in the United Kingdom to fulfill these orders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.