OSI Systems Bags $56 Mln Contract

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), a maker of security and inspection systems, said on Tuesday that its security division has received a contract of around $56 million from an international customer for cargo and vehicle inspection systems.

With this, OSI Systems will deploy multiple units of the Eagle M60 ZBx multi-energy, mobile cargo, and vehicle inspection system with combinational imaging to scan large trucks, buses, and cargo containers, and the ZBV Z Backscatter vehicle screening system.

These equipment will be used to screen for threats like explosives, drug smuggling, currency, and trade-fraud items in international ports and borders.

The company will also provide maintenance and training support for the systems.

