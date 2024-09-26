News & Insights

OSIS

OSI Systems Bags $27 Mln Initial Contract Order To Serve Cargo, Vehicle Inspection Systems

September 26, 2024 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), an electronic components maker, announced on Thursday that its security division received a contract with an initial order of around $27 million.

With this, the company will serve its U.S. based customer for maintenance service and technology support for its installed base of Rapiscan cargo and vehicle inspection systems.

The initial order is expected to be completed in the fiscal 2025.

This contract award also includes four option periods over around three years valued at $117 million in total, if all are exercised by the customer.

