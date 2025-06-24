OSI Systems Bags $14 Mln Contract

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), an electronic components maker, said on Tuesday that its security division has bagged a contract of around $14 million from an international customer to supply cargo and vehicle inspection systems.

OSI Systems will provide Eagle M60, high-energy, mobile cargo inspection systems and ZBV mobile Z Backscatter cargo and vehicle screening systems for use at port and border crossings.

