OSIS

OSI Systems Bags $3 Mln Order For Patient Monitoring Solutions

November 07, 2023 — 08:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), maker of electronic systems and components, announced on Tuesday that its healthcare division Spacelabs Healthcare has received an order worth around $3 million.

The company will provide patient monitoring solutions and related accessories to a U.S.-based hospital.

"We are pleased with this award and look forward to providing our patient monitoring solutions that play a vital role in critical care delivery for ICU patients," commented Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems' Chairman and CEO.

On Monday, OSI system shares closed at $109, up 0.50% on Nasdaq.

