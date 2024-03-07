News & Insights

Markets
OSIS

OSI Systems Bags $16 Mln Contract To Enhance Airport Security Infrastructure

March 07, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Electronic components manufacturer, OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), Thursday announced that its security division had secured a $16 million contract from an international airport to upgrade security checkpoint lanes.

Under the contract, the company is expected to supply advanced 920CT screening systems integrated with automated tray return systems or TRS lanes along with its maintenance and support for multiple years.

OSI Systems' Chairman and CEO Deepak Chopra said, "Adding our TRS lanes is expected to enhance throughput further, providing a smoother and more efficient passenger screening process."

In the pre-market activity, OSI's stock is trading at $132.46 without any movement on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OSIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.