OSI Systems Bags $16 Mln Contract To Enhance Airport Security Infrastructure

(RTTNews) - Electronic components manufacturer, OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), Thursday announced that its security division had secured a $16 million contract from an international airport to upgrade security checkpoint lanes.

Under the contract, the company is expected to supply advanced 920CT screening systems integrated with automated tray return systems or TRS lanes along with its maintenance and support for multiple years.

OSI Systems' Chairman and CEO Deepak Chopra said, "Adding our TRS lanes is expected to enhance throughput further, providing a smoother and more efficient passenger screening process."

In the pre-market activity, OSI's stock is trading at $132.46 without any movement on the Nasdaq.

