OSI Systems Awarded $10 Mln Contract For ZBV Cargo And Vehicle Inspection Systems - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) announced Tuesday that its Security division was awarded a contract for approximately $10 million to provide its Z Backscatter Van (ZBV) cargo and vehicle inspection systems, including multi-year follow on maintenance and support.

The ZBV allows for rapid deployment and is capable of delivering a high level of threat detection to protect critical zones. ZBV, one of the most widely deployed mobile inspection platforms worldwide.

