OSI Systems Awarded $18 Mln Contract

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday announced that its Security division has been awarded a contract worth about $18 million by an international airport.

The contract is aimed at providing a range of checkpoint and hold baggage screening solutions, including the RTT 110 (Real Time Tomography) explosive detection system, Metor Walk-Through Metal Detector, and Itemiser 5X explosive trace detection system for secondary screening of passengers.

Additionally, the company has also been engaged to provide comprehensive multi-year maintenance, service, and support services as part of the contract.

Deepak Chopra, Chairman and CEO of OSI Systems, expressed the company's delight to work with this major airport customer. He further added that the company would use its inspection system platforms equipped with advanced technologies to achieve the highest airport security standards, enhancing both the safety and overall experience of air passengers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.