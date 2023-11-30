News & Insights

Markets
OSIS

OSI Systems Awarded $18 Mln Contract

November 30, 2023 — 08:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday announced that its Security division has been awarded a contract worth about $18 million by an international airport.

The contract is aimed at providing a range of checkpoint and hold baggage screening solutions, including the RTT 110 (Real Time Tomography) explosive detection system, Metor Walk-Through Metal Detector, and Itemiser 5X explosive trace detection system for secondary screening of passengers.

Additionally, the company has also been engaged to provide comprehensive multi-year maintenance, service, and support services as part of the contract.

Deepak Chopra, Chairman and CEO of OSI Systems, expressed the company's delight to work with this major airport customer. He further added that the company would use its inspection system platforms equipped with advanced technologies to achieve the highest airport security standards, enhancing both the safety and overall experience of air passengers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OSIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.