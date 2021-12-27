OSI Systems Announces Amendment To Senior Secured Credit Facility - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) has entered into an amendment to senior secured credit facility that increases the aggregate amount available to borrow from $535 million to $750 million. The amended facility is comprised of a $600 million revolving credit facility and a $150 million delayed draw term loan.

The company noted that the amendment also increases the flexibility of certain provisions and extends the maturity from April 2024 to December 2026.

Alan Edrick, CFO, said: "We are pleased to successfully complete this refinancing at very attractive pricing to facilitate continued growth while simultaneously providing enhanced options for our convertible notes maturing September 2022."

