OSI (OSIS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

OSI Systems (OSIS) reported $464.06 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.5%. EPS of $2.58 for the same period compares to $2.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $451.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.52, the EPS surprise was +2.38%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Healthcare division : $36.53 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $44.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.6%.

: $36.53 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $44.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.6%. Revenues- Intersegment eliminations : $-19.73 million compared to the $-16.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.2% year over year.

: $-19.73 million compared to the $-16.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.2% year over year. Revenues- Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division, including intersegment revenues : $112.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $107.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

: $112.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $107.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%. Revenues- Security division : $334.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $318.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%.

: $334.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $318.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%. Non-GAAP basis Operating Income (loss)- Security Division : $59.64 million compared to the $59.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $59.64 million compared to the $59.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. Non-GAAP basis Operating Income (loss)- Corporate/Elimination : $-9.52 million versus $-10.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $-9.52 million versus $-10.24 million estimated by two analysts on average. Non-GAAP basis Operating Income (loss)- Healthcare Division : $0.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.34 million.

: $0.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.34 million. Non-GAAP basis Operating Income (loss)- Optoelectronics and Manufacturing Division: $14.49 million compared to the $13.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how OSI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of OSI have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

